Dogs strut the catwalk at Miss Winkles fundraiser

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center held a fund-raising pet fashion show Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

Here is how your kid can be 'The Best Me'

Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.

Local

Pastors stand up for African-American newspaper

The California Advocate has been reporting on the Valley's African-American community for more than 50 years, but the paper has been struggling financially. Valley clergy, along with Advocate publisher Mark Kimber, talked about the importance of supporting the newspaper during a news conference held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Crime

Fresno police chief issues warning after attack on CHP car

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.

Local

Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

Summerset Village Apartments in Fresno made news in late 2015 when its 1,000 residents were left without hot water or heat. It took several weeks to get the apartments operational; the city fined owner Chris Henry $290,000 over the incident. Henry is appealing those fines. The case was being heard Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at City Hall.

Editor's Choice Videos