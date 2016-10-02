Dogs strut the catwalk at Miss Winkles fundraiser

Fresno police and school officials urge parents to monitor their children's social media accounts following the arrests of students recently making threats on social media. Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson, and Central Unified Superintendent Mark Sutton issued their plea during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Fresno.
Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.
The California Advocate has been reporting on the Valley's African-American community for more than 50 years, but the paper has been struggling financially. Valley clergy, along with Advocate publisher Mark Kimber, talked about the importance of supporting the newspaper during a news conference held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.
Summerset Village Apartments in Fresno made news in late 2015 when its 1,000 residents were left without hot water or heat. It took several weeks to get the apartments operational; the city fined owner Chris Henry $290,000 over the incident. Henry is appealing those fines. The case was being heard Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at City Hall.
Matthew Brewster, 27, of Fresno, recently received furnishings and housewares from Wings Advocacy Fresno, which helps former homeless people furnish their apartments. He says it has helped make his new apartment into a home.
Fresno City Manager Bruce Rudd discusses why learning in mid-2012 that the city had for years been paying for bottled water for a handful of Sharon Avenue residents didn't set off a red flag about the potential for more widespread water quality issues in that part of Fresno.