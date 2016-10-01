Patients return to Valley Children’s Hospital – and it’s a good thing

Valley Children’s Hospital welcomed back kids who once were some of its tiniest patients for a picnic Saturday.
The occasion was the 37th annual NICU Graduates Reunion. Children who were once some of the tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were treated to games, music and food in a family picnic atmosphere on the Madera County hospital’s south lawn. Around 300 “graduates” and 800 total guests were expected.
Valley Children’s says it has the only regional Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – the highest NICU level possible – in Central California. The 88-bed NICU is a specially designed nursery. The hospital also provides Level II and Level III neonatal intensive care for newborns and infants at partner hospitals in Fresno, Merced and Hanford.
