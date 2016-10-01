Fun and games at Valley Children's 37th annual NICU Reunion Picnic

Leila Ternate, 3, right, dances to music with George the Giraffe and other children during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Brody Holland, 5, smiles after the toilet paper wrapping game during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Melody Baker, 8, right, dances with George the Giraffe, background, during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Mariana Hernandez, 6, left, who was a preemie, and her sister Gloria Hernandez, 5, right, hug George the Girafffe during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Children participate in a game during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Andi Holcomb, 5, left, is wrapped in toilet paper during a game at the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Jax Stoecker, 1, who was born a micro-preemie, left, is held by her father Joshua Stoecker of Porterville during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
Families gather during the 37th Annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif.
