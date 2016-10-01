One dead, 3 hurt in Highway 198 crash in Armona

One man died and another was airlifted after a collision early Saturday on eastbound Highway 198 at 14th Avenue in Armona, the California Highway Patrol said.
The rear-end crash occurred just before 2 a.m., CHP said. A man in the car that was rear-ended died, while a man in the other car was airlifted to a hospital.
Two other people were taken to hospitals with major injuries.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while CHP investigated.
No other information was available.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
