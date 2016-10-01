Local

Truck driver dies after being struck by car south of Fresno

By Ashleigh Panoo

A man died Friday evening after being hit by a car as he got out of his semi-truck to cross a rural road south of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

The unidentified man was in the street on Central Avenue near Sunnyside Avenue when he was struck around 6:30 p.m., CHP said. The area has both industrial property and agriculture.

Central Avenue was closed in the area immediately following the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

Local

Comments

