Truck driver dies after being struck by car south of Fresno

A man died Friday evening after being hit by a car as he got out of his semi-truck to cross a rural road south of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.
The unidentified man was in the street on Central Avenue near Sunnyside Avenue when he was struck around 6:30 p.m., CHP said. The area has both industrial property and agriculture.
Central Avenue was closed in the area immediately following the crash.
Further information was not immediately available.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
