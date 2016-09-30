1 hurt when SUV, big rig collide in NW Fresno intersection

One person was injured in a Friday night crash in northwest Fresno.
Police said the driver of an SUV and the driver of a big rig both entered the intersection at Herndon and Millburn avenues at the same time around 7:20 p.m. and collided, but it was unclear who was at fault.
Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to Clovis Community Medical Center after complaining of pain. The driver of the big rig was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
