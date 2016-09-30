Local

September 30, 2016 8:50 PM

CHP: Accident near Auberry sends car down ditch, injuring 1

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

An accident was reported Friday night near Auberry where at least one person was injured.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident website, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one went down a ditch near Frazier and Auberry roads.

CHP was reporting three people were involved. One vehicle was reported to be a green Dodge Neon and the other a small yellow car. One person was injured and transported to Community Regional Medical Center with possible major injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Three arrests made in CHP vehicle vandalism case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos