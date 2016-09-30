CHP: Accident near Auberry sends car down ditch, injuring 1

An accident was reported Friday night near Auberry where at least one person was injured.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident website, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one went down a ditch near Frazier and Auberry roads.
CHP was reporting three people were involved. One vehicle was reported to be a green Dodge Neon and the other a small yellow car. One person was injured and transported to Community Regional Medical Center with possible major injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
