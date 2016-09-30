Central California Blood Center faces 40 percent decline in donors

The Central California Blood Center is asking for help as the institution faces a 40 percent decline in donors in certain areas.
Since 2009, the Central Valley has had a 24 percent decrease in donors, according to the center. Recently, the Valley drained its supply of type O negative blood, dropping below 4 percent. The supply of other types is low too, and the need for blood in trauma and emergency rooms can rise without warning. Donors are encouraged to donate at the Visalia and Fresno centers.
Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be a minimum of 17 years old. Donating takes less than an hour and donors can give blood every eight weeks. A photo identification is mandatory at registration.
Andrea Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Visalia Donor Center:
1515 S. Mooney Blvd.
M-F 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
JEDC- NW Fresno Donor Center:
4343 Herndon Ave.
M-F 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sat 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Fresno Donor Center:
1196 E. Shaw #102
M-F 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sat 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
North Fresno Donor Center:
1010 E. Perrin
M-F 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sat 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Comments