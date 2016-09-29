Two walnut dehydrators damaged by fire in Kings County

A fire in Kings County damaged two walnut dehydrators, causing millions of dollars in damage Thursday.
Assistant Kings County Fire Chief Rick Smith said the fire broke out at a walnut dehydrator plant in the 9500 block of Excelsior Avenue northeast of Hanford around 8 p.m.
Two walnut dehydrators were about 10 feet from each other, but the larger dehydrator was about 50 percent damaged by the fire and had collapsed. Firefighters worked to prevent further damage to the second dehydrator, Smith said.
As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Smith said the fire had been contained, with about $4 to $5 million in damage caused to the larger dehydrator. The smaller dehydrator had around $3 million in damage, Smith said.
Smith estimated “several tons” of walnuts were lost.
About 40 firefighters responded to the fire from Lemoore, Laton, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties, Smith said.
The fire fight was expected to continue through the night. The cause of the fire was not determined Thursday night.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments