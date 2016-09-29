Hoedown to benefit new Clovis library

A “Boots and Books Hoedown” fundraiser will benefit the new Clovis Regional Library.
The event will be at P-R Farms, 2917 E. Shepherd Ave., in Clovis, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and hosted by the Foundation for the Fresno County Public Library.
The western-rodeo style event will include food, fun and dancing. Chris Curtice and the Wild Horses Band will play music while the Country Kickers will teach line dancing.
All funds from the event will go toward the new Clovis library. Those unable to attend the event can help by contacting the foundation at (559) 600-6237 or visiting their website.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments