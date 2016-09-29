Some Clovis residents turn on faucets, out comes discolored water

Clovis officials said Thursday they have had reports of discolored water from residents in areas served by the city’s water treatment plant.
The facility, which was shut down for the fall and winter months on Thursday, in recent weeks has been supplying about half of Clovis with water, said Scott Redelfs, assistant public utilities director.
Starting Wednesday night, the city got eight to 10 complaints of discolored water from residents in Harlan Ranch, in the northeast part of town, and Loma Vista, which is in the southeast.
The color issue, caused by higher concentrations of iron, is not a health issue, Redelfs said. The water, he said, is safe to drink or bathe in.
The water came into the plant at higher than state clarity levels allow, but was leaving the plant within state guidelines for clarity, he said.
As water drops in the reservoir, the outlet goes from mid-level to the lower level water where it has higher mineral and particle contents.
Scott Redelfs, assistant public utilities director
The discolored water was traced back to a change in Pine Flat Dam, where water was being released from a lower outlet, closer to the bottom of the lake, Redelfs said.
“As water drops in the reservoir, the outlet goes from mid-level to the lower-level water, where it has higher mineral and particle contents,” he said.
The water was entering the plant with a brown tinge to it, but left the plant within state levels for discoloration.
The color was more noticeable when used in larger amounts, such as in a bathtub, Redelfs said.
The plant was scheduled for shutdown on Oct. 1 for maintenance on the Enterprise Canal. The city shut down the plant on Thursday morning, Redelfs said, and it will not likely reopen until spring, when demand picks up again.
The discoloration should diminish now that the plant has been taken out of service, he said.
The Clovis water treatment plant, near Leonard and Bullard avenues, has a capacity of 22.5 million gallons per day. The city generally runs about 18 million gallons per day through it.
This story will be updated.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments