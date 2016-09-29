Under fire by employees, Yosemite National Park superintendent suddenly retires

In the midst of an investigation into his leadership, Yosemite National Park superintendent Don, Neubacher abruptly retired Thursday.
Neubacher, the park’s superintendent since 2010, emailed park employees Thursday that while meeting with his boss, “it was determined that new leadership was needed at Yosemite National Park. I was offered a detail in Denver as a Senior Advisor to Michael Reynolds, Deputy Director for the National Park Service. Since my home is in California, I have opted to retire effective November 1, 2016. I will be on leave effective immediately.”
The Interior Department launched a formal investigation into the matter after allegations during a Congressional hearing last week that Yosemite is a “toxic” work environment.
At that hearing, Yosemite’s fire and aviation management chief Kelly Martin cited repeated instances of “bullying, gender bias and favoritism” at the park she has worked at for the past decade.
In describing his decision to retire, Neubacher cited a number of successes at the park he has led since 2010. He noted that “Mariposa Grove restoration is nearing completion,” that the 400-acre Ackerson Meadow has been added to the park and that “we have restored western pond turtles, Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep, and red-legged frogs to Yosemite National Park.”
Neubacher’s management, though, has also incited employee complaints about what Kelly Martin, the park’s fire and aviation branch chief, told a congressional committee amounted to a hostile work environment.
The complaints prompted Neubacher to apologize in an email Sunday, and also led to an Interior Department Office of Inspector General investigation that is just now getting underway.
Prior to joining Yosemite, Neubacher was superintendent for 15 years at Point Reyes National Seashore.
We will have more on this story later today.
Michael Doyle of the McClatchy bureau in Washington, D.C. contributed.
Comments