Fresno motorcycle officer injured in crash leaves hospital

A Fresno motorcycle officer injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon was released from the hospital later in the evening, police reported.
Officer John Belli, a 19-year veteran of the department who has served as a motorcycle officer for 17 years, sustained a broken collarbone and a fractured right wrist. He will need follow-up surgery for the collarbone injury, Lt. Joe Gomez said.
Belli was hurt when a the driver of a car turned left in front of him on Tulare Street at U Street abut 4:12 p.m.. No one in the car was injured.
