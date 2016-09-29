Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in southwest Fresno

A man was hospitalized after he and his bicycle were hit by a vehicle in southwest Fresno on Wednesday night, the Fresno Police Department said.
Officers got a call at 8:06 p.m. from a woman who witnessed the accident near Fresno Street and Kearney Boulevard.
The victim was in the road when officers arrived. The bicycle was stuck underneath the vehicle.
He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition with moderate injuries, police said.
It’s unknown if the victim was on the bike when he was struck. The driver cooperated with officers.
Police said drugs an alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.
The victim’s identification has not been released.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments