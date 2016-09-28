Pastors rally for Fresno’s struggling African American newspaper, The California Advocate

Fresno clergy will rally Thursday morning in support of Fresno’s African American newspaper, The California Advocate, which is struggling financially.
In a Facebook post, publisher Mark Kimber said the newspaper was recently assessed with a lien from unpaid 15-year-old taxes. He said the taxes were overlooked due to the 2015 death of his father Les Kimber, who founded the newspaper nearly 50 years ago.
“Due to this lien a financial domino effect began and has culminated in the Advocate office lease payments being absorbed by our financial institution,” Mark Kimber said on Facebook. “Understandably, our lessor (landlord) was required to shut the Advocate doors pending full payment.”
More than 25 black pastors and the Kimber family will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday at the newspaper’s office at 1555 E St. (across from The Fresno Bee).
Mark Kimber started an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe with a goal of $40,000. He also hopes for 1,000 new or renewed subscriptions by Friday, Sept. 30. Subscriptions cost $40 a year.
“We don’t know what we have until it’s gone!” Mark Kimber said.
