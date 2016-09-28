Fresno motorcycle officer hurt in downtown crash

A veteran Fresno police officer was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a car that suddenly turned into his path near Tulare Street and Highway 41 in downtown Fresno.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the officer was in serious condition at Community Regional Medical Center with a possible broken shoulder and wrist and other complaints of pain and injuries.
The officer, a 19-year veteran of the department with 17 years as a motorcycle officer who also teaches motorcycle riding and safety skills, was eastbound on Tulare when the driver of a Nissan Sentra made a sudden left turn toward the southbound onramp to Highway 41 and drove into the motorcycle’s path. Gomez said. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Nissan, sending the officer flying over the car and onto the pavement.
Roads in the area were closed while an investigation takes place. They will not reopen for several hours.
Gomez said the driver of the car was a 42-year-old woman with no prior traffic violations. Her 20-year-old daughter and infant granddaughter were also in the car. None were hurt.
The driver was found at fault for the right-of-way violation, Gomez said. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments