Free entry fair gets underway in Caruthers

The Caruthers District Fair began its four-day run on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Billed as California’s largest free gate fair (read: no admission fee), the fair will continue through Saturday, Oct. 1.
Caruthers’ fair tradition dates back to 1923, and many of the elements from the first fairs continue today, including junior livestock events, agriculture as a main focus, a variety of exhibits, community organizations selling food (and a lot of pie) as part of their annual fundraisers, and daily entertainment on two stages.
The fair also has carnival games, rides and motorcycle races.
The annual fair parade – set this year to the theme of “There’s No Place Like Home” – steps off on Tahoe Street at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Vendor booths are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, while food booths are set to open at noon.
Rides and carnival games open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
The best parking options are found along Tahoe Avenue, the main street in Caruthers.
