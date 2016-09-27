‘Backing the Badges’ barbecue to help officers shot in jail lobby

A barbecue to benefit Fresno County correctional officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan — the two officers shot in the Fresno County Jail lobby on Sept. 3 — will be held at New Hope Community Church on Oct. 1.
From noon to 3 p.m. the church is sponsoring the “Backing the Badges” fundraiser and barbecue at $10 per person. The church, located at 4620 E. Nees in Clovis, plans to donate all funds to assist in the officers’ recovery.
Davila, 51, was released from the hospital on Sept. 16 and is back home in Sanger, while Scanlan, 40, remains in the hospital.
Davila and Scanlan were unarmed and working in the lobby of the downtown Fresno jail Sept. 3 when they were shot as they tried to escort Thong Vang, a Hmong refugee with a violent criminal history, out of the lobby. Vang, 37, is facing attempted murder charges. He pleaded not guilty and a status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
