September 27, 2016 7:39 PM

Chukchansi to donate $30,000 to local nonprofits

By Ashleigh Panoo

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will present local nonprofits with $30,000 Wednesday as part of its “Chukchansi Cares” program, Chukchansi spokeswoman Deanne Kamalani announced.

The nine nonprofits had a chance to spin the “Wheels of Winning” throughout September, with chances to win up to $10,000 for their organization.

Each nonprofit will be presented with its check Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Nativo’s, located inside the casino. The recipients are:

▪ American Heart Association - Central Valley - $2,000

▪ American Red Cross of Central California - $5,000

▪ CASA of Fresno/Madera Counties - $2,000

▪ Central Valley Honor Flight - $3,000

▪ Eastern Madera County SPCA - $5,000

▪ Madera County Food Bank - $4,000

▪ Manna House of Oakhurst $3,000

▪ Susan G. Komen Central Valley - $5,000

▪ The ARC of Fresno/Madera Counties - $1,000

