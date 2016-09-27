Chukchansi to donate $30,000 to local nonprofits

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will present local nonprofits with $30,000 Wednesday as part of its “Chukchansi Cares” program, Chukchansi spokeswoman Deanne Kamalani announced.
The nine nonprofits had a chance to spin the “Wheels of Winning” throughout September, with chances to win up to $10,000 for their organization.
Each nonprofit will be presented with its check Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Nativo’s, located inside the casino. The recipients are:
▪ American Heart Association - Central Valley - $2,000
▪ American Red Cross of Central California - $5,000
▪ CASA of Fresno/Madera Counties - $2,000
▪ Central Valley Honor Flight - $3,000
▪ Eastern Madera County SPCA - $5,000
▪ Madera County Food Bank - $4,000
▪ Manna House of Oakhurst $3,000
▪ Susan G. Komen Central Valley - $5,000
▪ The ARC of Fresno/Madera Counties - $1,000
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
