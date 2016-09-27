Chukchansi to donate $30,000 to local nonprofits

0:43 Fresno police chief issues warning after attack on CHP car Pause

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

1:06 Garth Brooks holds Fresno football camp for kids

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:22 Spectre of tainted water is 'like a nightmare,' resident Mike Conner says

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:00 Blue Mass honors all first responders

1:52 Moving forward from northeast Fresno's problems with discolored water

1:19 Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history