Get free flu shots, medical screenings and a CPR demo at health fair

California Health Sciences University will host a free health fair from 9 a..m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the College of Pharmacy, 120 N. Clovis Ave., just south of Herndon Avenue and Highway 168.
Community Medical Centers will offer free health care services, health screenings and education for the entire family. Walgreens will offer flu shots at no cost to the first 300 qualified individuals age 9 years or older.
Licensed health providers from the community and partnering colleges and universities will provide free screenings for asthma, vision, heart failure, high blood pressure and diabetes.
Health professionals will provide assessments for fall risks as well as a “brown bag” medication review where prescribed and over-the-counter medications can be brought from home for review for compatibility, proper use and side effects. Expired and unused prescription medications can also be brought to the event for safe disposal.
Dozens of private, public and nonprofit agencies will be at the health fair offering health education on diabetes, heart health, nutrition, tobacco use and demonstrations on CPR, first aid and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) device.
There will be activities in the Kidzone where children can enjoy inflatable slides, games, and healthy snacks. Food will be distributed from Community Food Bank along with fresh produce and health snacks courtesy of Nisei Farmers’ League and Wawona Frozen foods.
The event will be supported by over 150 volunteers who speak dozens of languages, including Spanish, Hmong, Vietnamese, Armenian, Hindi, Punjabi and Farsi.
For more information about the free health fair or the Doctor of Pharmacy program at CHSU, visit the website or call 559-325-3600, or find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Comments