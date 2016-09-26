Armenian activist will discuss Turkish issues at Fresno State

Garo Paylan, a member of the Republic of Turkey Parliament, is set to speak about Turkey and Armenians, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fresno State in the McLane Hall room 121.
The free public presentation will cover topics such as the Kurdish issue, the relationship between Turks and Armenians, and how those issues are affecting the Armenian community.
Paylan, a human activist, is a leader in his community and represents Instanbul’s 3rd district. He is a founding member of People’s Democratic Party and has fought to raise awareness about the discrimination minorities face. Paylan, whose family is originally from Malatya in Turkey, also helps to educate the Armenia community on its rights and about the Turkey-Armenian reconciliation. Additionally, he plays a part in managing Armenian schools in Istanbul.
Free parking will be available at the Fresno State parking lots P20-23, by the McLane Hall, with a coupon code.
