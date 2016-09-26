Valley’s weather heats up, then cools down in autumn pattern

Fresno’s roller-coaster weather continues this week as a few days of summer-like heat slowly give way to more autumn-oriented temperatures.
By midafternoon Monday Fresno had reached 99 degrees, well above the average of 88 degrees. By Saturday, the high is forecast to fall to 77 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
It was much the same pattern last week: The high on Sept. 19 was a blistering 104 degrees. By last Saturday, the high had dropped to 85.
“We’ve had since the start of September this cycle of up and down, up and down, and we are seeing this again,” said Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hanford. “So the roller coaster continues.”
He said the variation is not unusual because autumn is the transition between summer and winter. And even with hot days still lingering, temperatures overall are cooling down. Rowe said the average high in late July was 99 degrees. Fresno’s average high now is 88.
Cold nights have started in the high Sierra. Last Friday morning, Yosemite National Park rangers in Tuolumne Meadows, at 9,000 feet elevation, recorded a temperature of 20 degrees. And last Thursday the daytime high at Tuolumne was just 42.
Statewide heat
Soaring temperatures and dry, gusty winds led forecasters to warn about potential wildfires as coastal California sweltered under an autumn heat wave Monday.
“Humidity is dropping below 10 percent. That is very critical when it comes to fire danger,” said meteorologist Eric Boldt at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Across Southern California, red flag warnings of explosive fire conditions were in effect through the afternoon as the first major Santa Ana winds of the season brought 30 to 50 mph gusts across the mountains and coastal valleys.
Forecasters said the winds could down tree branches and power lines and make driving difficult, especially on mountain roads.
A high pressure ridge would be accompanied by temperatures in the 80s and 90s in coastal areas and triple-digit heat in inland areas, the weather service said.
Several parts of the state saw record-breaking heat on Sunday as temperatures ran 10 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year. A record 104 degrees was set in Camarillo, about 47 miles northwest of Los Angeles, beating the old record of 102 set 38 years ago.
San Francisco had a high of 98 degrees Sunday and temperatures in the Bay Area were in the 80s and 90s on Monday.
Restaurant cook Armondo Angel said he couldn’t sleep early Monday because it was so hot in his San Francisco apartment – as he braced for work later Monday in a hot kitchen.
“We went to take a shower and five minutes after, and we are sweaty,” he said while shopping for produce.
For a second straight day, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert asking residents not to drive because of smog.
North of San Francisco, crews battled a wildfire in rural Sonoma County in nearly 100-degree heat. The fire, which broke out Sunday morning near Cloverdale, spread to more than 2 square miles and forced some residents to evacuate, state fire officials said.
“With very dry fuels already in place, extreme fire behavior and rapid growth will be likely with any fire ignition,” the weather service warned.
Schools in Coronado, a resort city in San Diego Bay, were on a minimum day schedule Monday. School officials said classes would end at 12:30 p.m. because many of the island’s classrooms are not air-conditioned.
The Santa Ana winds were expected to die down by Monday afternoon, replaced by an on-shore flow that could bring cloud cover and lower temperatures.
Boldt said increased moisture later in the week would increase the chances of thunderstorms and lightning that could also increase wildfire risks.
More hot weather
Tuesday’s high in Fresno: 98. Wednesday: 96. Thursday: 92. Friday: 86. Saturday: 77.
Source: National Weather Service
Comments