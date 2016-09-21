Barbecue raises funds for wounded correctional officers

A barbecue on the front lawn of Fresno City Hall on Thursday will raise funds for the two Fresno County correctional officers critically injured in the jail shooting earlier this month.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes hamburgers and hot dogs.
All $5 donations go to support officers Juanita Davila, Toamalama Scanlan and their families.
Fresno City Hall is located at 2600 Fresno St.
The event is sponsored by the Fresno Police Officers Association, the Fresno Firefighters Association and the Fresno City Council.
The shooting that injured the two correctional officers happened in the Fresno County Jail lobby on Sept. 3.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
