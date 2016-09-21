Yes, that really was rain around San Joaquin Valley, foothills

Yes, if you felt sprinkles or saw some splashes on your windshield, you weren’t hallucinating.
A cold front with a bit of moisture swept across Central California Wednesday, dropping a few sprinkles over portions of the central San Joaquin Valley from Fresno County northward, the National Weather Service said.
Sprinkles fell on downtown Fresno around 2 p.m. and a trace of rain was recorded at Fresno Yosemite International Airport just before 3 p.m.
The weather service said spotty light rain was reported in the foothills and higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada north of Kings Canyon. Amounts ranged from a hundredth of an inch to as much as a tenth of an inch.
The weather front sweeping across the region is expected to bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said. Thursday’s high in Fresno is expected to reach just 74 – 30 degrees below what it was on Monday. Overnight lows through Friday night are expected to be in the low to mid 50s in Fresno, and could dip into the 40s in some parts of the San Joaquin Valley.
