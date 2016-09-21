Fresno Public Market project to get $25,000 grant

A big announcement is coming for another downtown Fresno project. Mayor Ashley Swearengin and Fresno developer Mehmet Noyan will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday with Bank of America and other downtown business leaders to announce a $25,000 predevelopment grant for the project.
The market is planned for the South Stadium area, on the south end of Fulton Street, where Noyan and partner Terance Frazier are planning to build apartments and retail space.
The news conference will be held at the former Gottschalks building.
