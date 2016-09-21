Mendes delves into political issues at the State of the County breakfast

Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buddy Mendes stepped into some political minefields Wednesday morning during the annual State of the County Breakfast. When it came to water, the state Legislature and the upcoming elections, he unhesitatingly moved into partisan territory.
Mendes addressed an audience of 600 during the annual Fresno Chamber of Commerce event in the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Fresno, thanking county administrators and employees for their efforts in the past year, singling out corrections officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan, who were critically injured in a jail shooting this month.
He also brought up plans for county building projects that will expand and modernize offices. But Mendes was in his element on politics, especially the politics of California water.
He was appreciative of local work done in forming six groundwater stabilization areas in the Kings River basin, two of which required approval by a state Legislature he rarely agrees with.
“Even a broken clock is right twice a day,” Mendes said. “Sacramento got two bills out of the Assembly and Senate that actually made sense with no opposition.”
As regulation over surface water tightens for local communities, he said, the west side of Fresno County, one of the nation’s richest agricultural regions, could see more declines in crop production.
“We have to have surface water, and we have to be able to control surface water,” he said. “The state water board is starting to take away surface water from our northern neighbors, this is a bad idea; this is socialism gone nuts.”
He said it may take federal intervention to stop the limitations on surface water availability.
“We absolutely have to have the federal government come in and protect us, and it’s going to take regime change in Washington to do that,” he said to scattered supportive applause.
California’s one-party system, he said, is the cause of the problem. Mendes, a Republican, was quick to point out afterward that single-party control, no matter the party, doesn’t work.
In the upcoming election, he said, he’s also concerned about the potential of Proposition 57 to further reduce sentences for inmates and drug offenders, coming on the heels of Proposition 47, which brought reduced sentences or waived jail time and allowed some inmates convicted of drug offenses to go free.
“If you liked Proposition 47, you’re going to love the hell out of Proposition 57, I encourage everyone in Fresno County to oppose that,” he said to applause.
At the local level, he endorsed Fresno County’s proposed charter changes on the ballot, including shifting oversight of the county’s probation chief from Fresno County Superior Court judges to Fresno County government, which pays for the probation chief, probation department employees and programs. The proposed local charter amendments also would change required certifications for the county’s public works department director, eliminate the long-vacant constable position and remove the public administrator’s office from the district attorney’s oversight, which drew one stray “yeah” from the district attorney’s table.
Mendes also spoke about future county building projects that include a new part of the jail, an $88 million structure with about $80 million in state money. He said the county must be careful with its financing of the building because any cost overruns will be on the county’s tab.
“If it costs $100 million, then the state is telling us to come up with the difference,” Mendes said after the meeting.
That potential financial issue comes as the county continues to plan for other projects, including a district attorney’s building, sheriff’s substation in southeast Fresno, a recorder’s office, new animal shelter and new library in Clovis.
Before videos were played saluting departing members of the Board of Supervisors, Henry R. Perea and Debbie Poochigian, Mendes said that his two years as a supervisor have taught him that a supervisor must “first be loyal to the county and second to … their political career or anything they are going to do in politics.”
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
