Swearengin to be honored by National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Mayor Ashley Swearengin will be honored Thursday by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at a dinner for her involvement in MS awareness events in Fresno, the National MS Society announced.
The Southern California and Nevada Chapter of the National MS Society is sponsoring the 5th Annual Dinner of Champions Fresno at Pardini’s Catering and Banquets.
The dinner will honor Swearengin with the Hope award for passing proclamations with the city of Fresno acknowledging MS Awareness Week and the annual Walk MS event. Within the past 5 years, Swearengin has also participated in the opening ceremonies at Walk MS and sponsored the second annual Dinner of Champions Fresno, the National MS Society said.
Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects 2.3 million people worldwide by interrupting the flow of information from the brain to the body, stopping movement.
