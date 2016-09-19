Local

September 19, 2016 10:36 PM

25 Fresno, Madera county residents honored at award ceremony

By Troy Pope

tpope@fresnobee.com

Community members will be honored Wednesday at the 27th Annual Fresno & Madera Counties Police Chiefs Association’s Citizen Award Ceremony.

The event is at 10 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at 808 Fourth St.

Several local agencies will honor the following people:

California Highway Patrol

  • Christina Roup

Clovis Police Department

  • Katelyn Gilliam
  • Pooja Heragu

California Department of Motor Vehicles

  • Salina Holbert Tennison
  • Vanessa Hurtado

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

  • Garret Pankratz
  • Art Reãl
  • Charley Vasquez
  • Brittany Parnell

Fresno Police Department

  • John Dunn
  • Nadine Waide
  • Cedric Reese,
  • Rodney Nielson
  • Paul Geiger
  • Anahy Garcia
  • Adam Parks
  • J.D. Goodwin
  • Alexis Leon
  • Christopher Leon
  • Daniel Valdez
  • Asuncion “Junior” Gonzalez
  • Betsy Champ

Huron Police Department

  • Mike Morales
  • Hilda Ramirez Plasencia
  • Benjamin R. Silva

Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope

