25 Fresno, Madera county residents honored at award ceremony

Community members will be honored Wednesday at the 27th Annual Fresno & Madera Counties Police Chiefs Association’s Citizen Award Ceremony.
The event is at 10 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at 808 Fourth St.
Several local agencies will honor the following people:
California Highway Patrol
- Christina Roup
Clovis Police Department
- Katelyn Gilliam
- Pooja Heragu
California Department of Motor Vehicles
- Salina Holbert Tennison
- Vanessa Hurtado
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
- Garret Pankratz
- Art Reãl
- Charley Vasquez
- Brittany Parnell
Fresno Police Department
- John Dunn
- Nadine Waide
- Cedric Reese,
- Rodney Nielson
- Paul Geiger
- Anahy Garcia
- Adam Parks
- J.D. Goodwin
- Alexis Leon
- Christopher Leon
- Daniel Valdez
- Asuncion “Junior” Gonzalez
- Betsy Champ
Huron Police Department
- Mike Morales
- Hilda Ramirez Plasencia
- Benjamin R. Silva
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
