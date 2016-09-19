Motorcyclist dies in apparent DUI crash east of Squaw Valley

A Reedley man died early Sunday after driving his motorcycle off a small cliff in the foothills east of Squaw Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.
Johnny Lee Bond, 36, was driving his Harley Davidson on Dunlap Road just north of Hopewell Road when he took a curve at about 50 mph, the CHP said. His motorcycled veered off the road, and he traveled an estimated 25 feet off the edge of a hill. His motorcycle landed on top of him, crushing his chest. Passing drivers stopped to help Bond and were able to get the motorcycle off of him. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The CHP said alcohol contributed to Bond’s crash.
