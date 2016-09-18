CHP: One dead in alcohol-related crash on Highway 41 in Stratford

One person died Sunday after a collision between a Honda and a utility truck in Stratford that appeared to be alcohol-related, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Sgt. Rodney Kennedy said that shortly before 5 p.m., Victor Nava, 20, of Santa Maria was driving a 2000 Honda north on Highway 41 near Main Street when he swerved onto the southbound lane where a 2007 Ford utility truck was traveling.
Kennedy said when Nava swerved onto the southbound lane, the driver of the utility truck, Vernon Smith, 54, of Sonora tried to avoid hitting Nava by swerving onto the northbound lane.
Kennedy said Nava then appeared to try and get back to his own lane but instead collided with Smith’s truck, killing Nava’s front passenger.
Kennedy said alcohol did appear to be a factor in the crash. Nava and two back passengers were transported to Community Regional Medical Center for injuries. Nava will be booked in jail after he is released, Kennedy said.
Smith was not injured in the crash and Kennedy said the collision is still under investigation.
Information on the dead passenger was not released Sunday.
