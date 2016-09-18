Valley region to get roasted Monday, chilled by Thursday

The central San Joaquin Valley will run hot and cool this week before warming up again by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
High temperatures in Fresno will reach 102 degrees Monday before falling drastically by Thursday, said meteorologist David Spector with the National Weather Service in Hanford. That’s well below the record of 105 for the date, set in 1922, but well above the seasonal average of 90.
A strong upper trough will come through midweek, causing temperatures to drop to the mid 90s by Tuesday, Spector said. By Thursday, the first day of autumn, Fresno’s daytime high is expected to reach just 75.
At Shaver Lake, Monday’s high is expected to hit a warm but more comfortable 84 degrees. By Thursday, the daytime high will be a chilly 55, with overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday expected to dip below freezing. Overnight lows in Fresno will be in the mid-50s by mid-week.
By Sunday, Spector said, temperatures in the Valley should be back up to the 90s.
Spector said although temperatures in the triple digits are not normal this time of year, fluctuations in the weather are common in September.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments