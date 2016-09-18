Paws for Pints blood drive honors 4 Valley K-9 officers

The second annual Paws for Pints blood drive will take place at Sierra Vista Mall’s Family Preparedness and Safety Expo on Sept. 24, announced Beth Caffrey, spokeswoman with Central California Animal Disaster Team.
The Central California Blood Center will present this year’s event as part of FEMA’s National Preparedness Month to honor four local K-9 officers who died recently.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. blood donors can donate in memory of the K-9s, or mention Paws for Pints when coming in to the Central California Blood Center during regular hours.
Sierra Vista Mall is located at 1050 Shaw Avenue in Clovis.
