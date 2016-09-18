Hospital collecting old mobility aids for patients around the world

A recycling event is collecting mobility aids to distribute around the world.
The San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital’s eighth annual Humanity Wheelchair Donation Drive scheduled for Sept. 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. will help Hope Haven West collect the mobility support items.
Wheelchairs, crutches, canes and walkers are all welcome and will be accepted. The items will be used for those who need help in developing countries.
The recycling event at 7173 N. Sharon Ave. is part of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week Sept. 18 to 24.
San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital helps over 1,200 inpatients annually and around 2,000 outpatients per month.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
