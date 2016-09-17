Motorcycle rider dies after being run over by two bikes

A motorcycle rider died Saturday when he was run over by two other bikes after he fell off his own while trying to avoid hitting a car.
The accident happened northeast of Kingsburg on East Mountain View Avenue, just west of South Zediker Avenue around 11:18 a.m., California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Cipolla said.
Cipolla said the accident happened when a motorcycle rider swerved as he tried to avoid hitting a car but fell off his bike. When he was on the ground, he was run over by an oncoming black Harley Davidson.
The driver of the Harley crashed but later fled the scene. He was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.
A second motorcycle also struck the 39-year-old man. That rider remained at the scene. The injured man, from Fresno, died at Selma Adventist Health Center, Cipolla said.
Anyone with information on the rider who fled is asked to call the Fresno-area CHP at 559-441-5400.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
