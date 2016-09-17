Man struck, killed by train in downtown Fresno

A man is dead after he was struck by a freight train in downtown Fresno on Saturday.
Fresno Police Lt. Ron Hughes said police received a call that a man who was lying on the tracks near Divisadero and Clark streets had been hit by a northbound train around 7:50 p.m.
The man was identified as around 30 years old but was not named.
Hughes said the man was rushed to the emergency room at nearby Community Regional Medical Center, where he was underwent surgery but died around 8:30 p.m.
Hughes said the man appeared to have head injuries. He said it’s not known if the man was intentionally lying on the tracks. The incident remains under investigation.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
