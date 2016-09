The "harvest moon" is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the beginning of northern fall. The equinox is Sept. 22 this year. This is different from other full moons because it rises at roughly the same time for several nights running, giving more light. The crest of its full phase is at 12:05 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, but you'll see it shining from dusk to dawn on Sept. 16, 2016.