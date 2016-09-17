Constitution Day celebrated in Fresno with new citizens sworn in

Saturday was Constitution Day, and what better way to celebrate than by welcoming 29 new citizens at the Fresno County Public Library in downtown Fresno? The children, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old and hailing from 10 countries, took the citizenship oath and then pledged allegiance to the flag.
The library has partnered with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to provide a special day for new citizens on Constitution Day, which is celebrated yearly on Sept. 17.
In partnership with the Central Valley Network for Integrating New Americans and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the library has provided Citizenship Corners in 12 library branches since November 2015, providing a variety of resources on the entire naturalization process.
See the kids take their citizenship oath at www.fresnobee.com/video.
