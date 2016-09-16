Local

September 16, 2016 8:44 PM

Fresno-area girl running for President of Play, and your tweet can help elect her

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

A Fresno-area girl is running her own campaign for president, and on Friday she made a campaign stop in Clovis.

Jessalyn Phanouvong is vying for the role of President of Play, a first of its kind for Toys R Us. Jessalyn stopped by the Clovis Toys R Us on 1425 Shaw Ave. where she encouraged community members, friends and family to get out and vote.

A nationwide search that started in the summer is giving one kid the chance to be the President of Play.

Jessalyn was one of nearly 1,000 kids from across the nation who entered the race, which has narrowed to just three.

To vote for Jessalyn, supporters can post on Twitter using her personalized hashtag: #TRUElectionJessalyn, as well as #PresidentofPlay.

Voting through Twitter started Sept. 8 and ends Sept. 23.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

