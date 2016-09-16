3 Avenal State Prison employees honored with top medal

Three Avenal State Prison employees on Wednesday earned the highest honor given to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees.
The Silver Star for bravery was presented to the three employees during the 31st Medal of Valor Ceremony.
Lts. John Mendiboure and Michael Tuntakit were recognized for pulling a woman from a smoking vehicle that had crashed down a steep embankment. Correctional Officer Steve Mello was honored for stepping in to help officers during a high-speed pursuit.
A total of 125 employees were recognized for bravery and heroism.
