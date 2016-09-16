Feed the Need food drive set for Sept. 21

The Big Fresno Fair is teaming up with CBS47 and Fresno State for a one-day “Feed the Need” Food Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
This one-day drive kicks off the eighth annual Big Fresno Fair “Feed the Need” Food Drive effort.
The community is being asked to bring 12 or more canned foods per person in exchange for one free admission ticket to The Big Fresno Fair. The tickets will be valid Monday through Friday, and there is a limit of two tickets per car.
The Big Fresno Fair opens Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 16.
Food donations can be dropped off at: CBS 47 Studios, 5035 E McKinley Ave., or the Fresno State Red Lot, Barstow Avenue just west of Cedar Avenue.
Donations can be made from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fresno State and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the television studio.
The fair has collected more than 580 tons of food over the past seven years to benefit the “Feed the Need” Food Drive partners, Community Food Bank and The Salvation Army.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
