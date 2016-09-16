‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden brings ‘Road Trip’ to Tulare County Fair

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” brings his comedy sketch “A League of Their Own: U.S. Road Trip 2” to the Tulare County Fair today.
The road trip segment features comedian Jack Whitehall, soccer player Jamie Redknapp and cricketeer Freddie Flintoff, who compete against one another in a variety of challenges set up by Corden.
Today at the fair, the trio are scheduled to participate in a hot dog eating contest at 2 p.m. at Eagle Mountain Casino Stage and a monster truck challenge at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. The events are expected to be filmed for Corden’s show on CBS.
The “Road Trip” events are open to fairgoers.
The fair continues through Sunday. Fair admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; and free for children 5 and younger.
