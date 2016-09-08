Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin scheduled to speak at Save Mart Center

A free public lecture by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin at the Save Mart Center in October will analyze the 2016 elections.
Goodwin is scheduled to deliver the lecture at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Titled “How did we get here? A Historical Perspective on Our Wild 2016 Election,” Goodwin’s lecture is expected to examine the elections and civility in politics, Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro said.
Goodwin is well known for TV appearances on networks such as NBC, CBS and CNN. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in history for her book “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II.”
She’s written best-selling books like “Wait Till Next Year” and “Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream.”
Goodwin earned a doctorate of philosophy in government from Harvard University. She became a White House fellow at 24 and worked directly with then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, serving as an assistant during his last year as president. She also assisted Johnson with his memoirs.
Doors to Goodwin’s speech open at 5:30 p.m., and parking in the Save Mart Center lot is free. The lecture’s co-sponsors are the Fresno Bee and Channel 24 (KSEE).
Goodwin is the second national figure to speak at the university after New York Times columnist and cultural commentator David Brooks spoke at the same venue in May.
For more information, contact 559-278-2324.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments