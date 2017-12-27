Why the flu is becoming a widespread problem in California and 22 other states

Does it seem like everyone around you is getting sick? There’s a widespread reason for that.

California is one of 23 states where influenza activity is reportedly widespread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California is one of the states reporting a widespread flu outbreakhttps://t.co/O50xqCbb8R — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) December 27, 2017

CDC’s weekly “FluView Report” says that widespread flu activity is up from 12 states, nearly doubling last week’s number. Other nearby states with widespread activity are Arizona, Idaho and Oregon.

In other states, activity is being reported as regional or local.

Flu symptoms include coughing, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and sometimes a fever.

If you get sick, the CDC has recommendations on how you should be treated, most notably staying home and avoiding contact with others. Flu shots or antiviral drugs are also options.