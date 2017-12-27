California is one of 23 states with widespread flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots to avoid getting sick.
California is one of 23 states with widespread flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots to avoid getting sick. Handout TNS
California is one of 23 states with widespread flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots to avoid getting sick. Handout TNS

Health Care

Why the flu is becoming a widespread problem in California and 22 other states

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 08:06 PM

Does it seem like everyone around you is getting sick? There’s a widespread reason for that.

California is one of 23 states where influenza activity is reportedly widespread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC’s weekly “FluView Report” says that widespread flu activity is up from 12 states, nearly doubling last week’s number. Other nearby states with widespread activity are Arizona, Idaho and Oregon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In other states, activity is being reported as regional or local.

Flu symptoms include coughing, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and sometimes a fever.

If you get sick, the CDC has recommendations on how you should be treated, most notably staying home and avoiding contact with others. Flu shots or antiviral drugs are also options.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that

    Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dean Wingerchuk. “But it doesn’t always mean there’s an abnormality.”

Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that

Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that 1:00

Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that
Man with rare disorder's excitement over meeting Santa captures millions of hearts 0:35

Man with rare disorder's excitement over meeting Santa captures millions of hearts
Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

View More Video