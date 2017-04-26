More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.
Meta Viers & Patrick GleasonMcClatchy
More Videos
2:44
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
1:45
What is bacterial meningitis?
1:39
Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines
1:04
Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet
1:01
How holiday music may help your health
1:13
Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages
0:44
How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?
1:45
Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC
1:31
Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy
2:20
Teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode
1:38
Dyslexic woman and her husband develop a text-to-speech pen