Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

Take the time to get up from your chair once in awhile and move around. Moving will invigorate your body, release muscle tension and give you a boost of energy.
Does folic acid prevent childhood obesity?

Health care professionals have known for decades that women of childbearing age should take folic acid, because it reduces a baby's risk of being born with the neural tube defect, spina bifida. New research shows there may be another good reason for mothers-to-be to take the mineral — it may prevent obesity in children.

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

