Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

In his latest attempt to rid the world of mosquito-borne disease, Dr. Matthew DeGennaro of Florida International University has created a new trap for the deadly insect. DeGennaro calls for an “all hands on deck” approach to saving the lives of 735,000 people who die annually from disease spread by mosquitoes.
Health care professionals have known for decades that women of childbearing age should take folic acid, because it reduces a baby's risk of being born with the neural tube defect, spina bifida. New research shows there may be another good reason for mothers-to-be to take the mineral — it may prevent obesity in children.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims.
Anthony Torrez of Mendota gives advice about how to spot potential repetitive injuries in young athletes during his son Elijah Torrez's physical therapy appointment at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera. Repetitive-use injuries are becoming all too common in children and teens, reports show.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, North Carolina improved the most, and Louisiana is ranked dead last in the 2015 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)