Did you buy a new iPhone after an old one slowed? A lawsuit alleges Apple tricked you

Perhaps in recent years you noticed your iPhone slowing down as it got older, especially when the battery was running low.
And maybe that motivated you to buy a newer model to avoid the lag.
Well, now there appears to be proof that Apple was behind the problem with those older phones.
But did the company slow down Iphones to prevent unexpected shutdowns as a battery deteriorated, as Apple stated.
Or was the slowdown just a gimmick to boost sales as new models were released?
A pair of iPhone owners hope to prove the latter, filing a class-action lawsuit against Apple over the issue.
“Defendant never requested consent or did Plaintiffs at any time give consent for Defendant to slow down their iPhones,” states one of the “substantive allegations” in the suit, which was filed Thursday in California and posted by a TV station in New York.
“Plaintiffs and Class Members suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns caused by Defendant.”
So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2— Sam_Si (@sam_siruomu) December 20, 2017
Apple on Wednesday provided a statement to Techcrunch.com about why older iPhones ran slow, essentially stating it was to prevent the cell phone from unexpectedly turning off.
“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” the Apple statement reads. “Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge, or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.
“Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions.”
The lawsuit against Apple could be aided by the company not being up front in revealing that a slowed down iPhone is possibly related to a worn out battery.
The result may have been that people who became frustrated with a slow iPhone might have spent hundreds of dollars on an upgrade that they didn’t really need – as opposed to simply buying a new battery, which costs $79.
