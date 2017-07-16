Technology

July 16, 2017 8:46 AM

Maine firms getting nearly $700K for innovation help

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine

The Maine Technology Institute is approving more than 30 awards totaling nearly $700,000 to support innovation around Maine.

The grants and loans are going to firms in counties around the state. One of the larger awards is a development loan of more than $200,000 to Field Phyto-Nutrients, a Brunswick firm that grows micro algae to extract omega-3 fatty acid.

MTI president Brian Whitney says other awards will help pay for things like business planning, prototype development and assistance in attracting federal research and development funding.

A $25,000 award will go to Maine Shellfish Developers in Brunswick to help create a winter oyster nursery. American Rheinmetall Systems of Biddeford will receive $25,000 to develop a mechanical weapon mount adapter.

