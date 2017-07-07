State election officials gather amid uproar over voter data

State election officials are gathering this weekend amid an uproar over a presidential commission investigating allegations of voter fraud and growing concern about Russian attempts to interfere with last fall's election.
The four-day meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Indianapolis comes a week after President Donald Trump's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud requested detailed voter data from every state. The request includes dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, addresses and voting histories.
Fifteen states have refused to provide the information. The others are undecided or have said they will provide only some of it.
Keeping state and local election systems secure from hackers also is expected to be a dominant topic.
