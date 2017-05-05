Technology

May 05, 2017 6:22 PM

Crews battling fire at Phoenix building that has batteries

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Crews are battling a fire at a north Phoenix building that houses lithium batteries and motors for electric vehicles.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the fire was reported about 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews reported finding flames in the rear of the building with workers had evacuated.

Authorities say crews were just beginning to pull water hose lines into the building when a representative for the business told them that burning lithium presents a significant hazard when water is applied.

They say the fire move very quickly through the building and the roof has collapsed.

No injuries are reported.

Crews now are protecting adjacent structures while hazmat teams devise a plan for extinguishing the main body of fire.

One worker suffered throat irritation from the fire and is being evaluated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life 1:57

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life
4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7 0:48

4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7
Harnessing the firenado 1:16

Harnessing the firenado

View More Video

Technology Videos