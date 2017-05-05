Crews battling fire at Phoenix building that has batteries

Crews are battling a fire at a north Phoenix building that houses lithium batteries and motors for electric vehicles.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the fire was reported about 5 p.m. Friday.
Fire crews reported finding flames in the rear of the building with workers had evacuated.
Authorities say crews were just beginning to pull water hose lines into the building when a representative for the business told them that burning lithium presents a significant hazard when water is applied.
They say the fire move very quickly through the building and the roof has collapsed.
No injuries are reported.
Crews now are protecting adjacent structures while hazmat teams devise a plan for extinguishing the main body of fire.
One worker suffered throat irritation from the fire and is being evaluated.
