Georgia students take robot 'Sandman' to world championships

A team of Georgia high school students is taking its custom-built robot "Sandman" to the world championships.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2oDtKX6) that Bibb County's robot team won first place in the state FIRST Robotics Competition in Athens earlier this month.
Now, the RoboBibb team will put its robot to the ultimate test at the championships that begin in Houston, Texas, Wednesday through Saturday.
They will compete against groups from across the United States and international teams during the 2017 FIRST Championship.
RoboBibb has about 40 members, and the same 14 who went to the state event will go to Texas.
