Technology

April 16, 2017 8:18 AM

Georgia students take robot 'Sandman' to world championships

The Associated Press
MACON, Ga.

A team of Georgia high school students is taking its custom-built robot "Sandman" to the world championships.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2oDtKX6) that Bibb County's robot team won first place in the state FIRST Robotics Competition in Athens earlier this month.

Now, the RoboBibb team will put its robot to the ultimate test at the championships that begin in Houston, Texas, Wednesday through Saturday.

They will compete against groups from across the United States and international teams during the 2017 FIRST Championship.

RoboBibb has about 40 members, and the same 14 who went to the state event will go to Texas.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life 1:57

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life
4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7 0:48

4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7
Harnessing the firenado 1:16

Harnessing the firenado

View More Video

Technology Videos